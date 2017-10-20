Kendall Jenner ‘Showed Off’ BF Blake Griffin During PDA-Filled Nightclub Date After Big Win

Word has it, Kendall Jenner and her rumored new fella Blake Griffin enjoyed a cozy celebration together after the Clippers beat the Lakers on Oct. 19! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Devoted Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans no doubt saw those tummy-teasing pics of Kendall Jenner, 21, court-side to cheer on her rumored BF Blake Griffin, 28, as he and the LA Clippers took on the LA Lakers on Oct. 19 and won! But, according to our insiders, the real story is what happened afterward! Apparently, at the celebratory shindig, Kendall and Blake couldn’t keep their hands off each other! They weren’t even trying to hide their affection! Check out pics of this cute new couple right here!

“Kendall and Blake aren’t fooling anyone, they are totally together and really heating up,” an eyewitness at Poppy nightclub, where the festivities went down, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Seeing her cheer for him at his game and then celebrate with him afterwards validated what many people suspected. Kendall isn’t big into PDA but she was all over him last night. She had just watched him play an incredible game and you could tell she was excited to be with him. They held hands everywhere and she was definitely showing him off.” Sparks sure sound like they were flying!

Our source went on to add that Blake has never looked happier! “He had some pep in his step and was really animated, laughing and making jokes all night. He held Kendall really tightly as they lounged in their section and when a song came on that they both liked, they danced with each other. They had a great time, that’s for sure.” So so cute!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these juicy details as much as us? Let us know!