Blake Griffin Not Scared Of Kardashian Curse With GF Kendall Jenner — ‘Will Play Best Season Ever’

Blake Griffin is going there! He’s not scared of a Jenner Jinx or Kardashian Curse by dating Kendall. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the NBA star thinks the model will be his good luck charm this season.

What jinx? LA Clippers star Blake Griffin, 28, is so confident in his team’s skills that he’s sure there’s no way the Kardashian-Jenner family sports curse could rub off on him. His lady Kendall Jenner, 21, was court side cheering on his 2017 opening night victory against hometown rivals the LA Lakers, and the beautiful couple left together in her Range Rover after the game. “Blake is convinced he will break any Jenner jinx with his girlfriend Kendall. Blake is well aware that many Kardashian men, like Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom and Scott Disick have had their share of troubles over the years which may or may not have been caused by the famous women in their life. But Blake is convinced of the opposite,” a source close to the hoopster tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“After posting solid numbers with Kendall sitting court side during his opening game of the season, he feels like she is his good luck charm. Blake is not worried about becoming another cautionary tale from a family that has been described as black widows who devour the men. Nope, Blake is eager to play his best season ever and have Kendall sit court side for the entire time,” our insider adds.

Kendall has dated one other NBA player, the Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson , 25, who just so happened to be in the house as Blake was laying waste to his squad 108-92 at Staples Center on Oct. 19. He led the Clippers with 29 points and 12 rebounds in their victory, and they’ll have their own home opener at Staples on Oct. 21 agains the Phoenix Suns. If Kenny is court side again and he puts up those kind of numbers, that will go far to get the family’s sports jinx curse jokes off of him. See pics of Blake and Kendall here

Only one NBA player has gone on record about how dating a Kardashian hurt his game and that was Khloe Kardashian‘s ex James Harden, 28, of the Houston Rockets. The bearded one told Sports Illustrated in March of 2017 that he couldn’t stand the attention that came along with dating the reality star the year prior. “It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates,” he said. “I had to eliminate that.” And in “that” he meant Khloe!

Blake is full of confidence that the Clippers will go far with Kendall cheering him on. “He knows that this year is his team and his chance to take down all the haters and he is paying no attention to any curse. In his mind Kendall is not someone who will provide any problem to his game whatsoever.” a second insider tells us.

