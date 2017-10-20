Katie Holmes Hacks Off Her Long Longs For Pixie Cut Hair Makeover — See Pics

We LIVE for dramatic hair makeovers and Katie Holmes is SERVING a pretty pixie! See her new haircut by clicking below!

Katie Holmes, 38, showed off her sweet and sassy pixie cut while boarding a plane leaving New York City on October 19. Katie was wearing a striped sweater and sunglasses, and a hat. But going through security, she had to take the hat off, revealing her new makeover! Katie was most recently spotted with a gorgeous long bob at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York in September. She’s rocked short hair before and now, it seems, she’s going back to her roots! She also appeared to have gotten some light brown / blonde highlights, giving her hair some gorgeous dimension.

We wonder how her beau Jamie Foxx feels about her new ‘do? The couple has allegedly been dating since 2013, but were photographed in public for the first time EVER in September 2017. Well played, guys! No telling weather Katie cut her hair for a role or for personal reasons, but she seems happier than ever! We hope this new ‘do is less maintenance for the working mom!

Another famous mom with long locks that just cut her hair is Kate Middleton! Kate debuted her short bob in London on Oct. 16. The mom-to-be, who is expecting her third child in April 2018, looked gorgeous with her hair in pretty curls. We think both ladies look stunning with their shorter hair and hope there are a lot more hair makeovers in Hollywood this fall and winter!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Katie Holmes’ pixie cut?