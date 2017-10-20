‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry breaks down in tears during this week’s episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ when she refuses to read a hurtful letter she wrote to Javi during the ‘pulling the plug’ experience.

During the Oct. 20 episode of Marriage Boot Camp, Dr. V pushes Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, to go through an emotional exercise, where she’s asked if she will continue to take her ex, Javi Marroquin, 24, for granted after something horrible happens. And by “something horrible”, we mean a fake car accident that leaves Javi “brain dead.” Obviously, it’s all for show, but the fake scenario impacts Kailyn in a massive way. “Seeing him on life support has brought up all these emotions and all these memories,” Dr. V says in the trailer seen above. “I bet there’s still some life in that relationship.”

When Kailyn is asked to read a hurtful letter she wrote to Javi earlier in the episode — in which she says she never wants her sons to grow up like him — she refuses. “Even though I have said the things that I wrote in the letter a million times, it wasn’t appropriate in the time and place,” she explains. Then, when Kailyn is asked what she would say to Javi in such a situation, she says, “I care about you so much, and I never knocked you as a father, and I’ll make sure that our son is taken care of.” Kailyn is also crying during this moment. And after, Javi wakes up to say, “I didn’t think you were gonna cry. But I wanted to hear that you were upset.” Could there actually be hope for these two?

As you’ll recall, Kailyn and Javi parted ways in Dec. 2015, after three years of marriage. Just last summer, they agreed to share custody of their 3-year-old son, Lincoln, but the drama didn’t stop there. In February, Javi called Kailyn a liar when he tweeted, “I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird.” She then responded, “You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic, Why would I want more kids with you?” Her tweet, however, has since been deleted.

