Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife Jessica Biel On 5-Year Anniversary: ‘I’m The Luckiest Man’

Justin Timberlake absolutely gushed about his love for wife Jessica Biel as the couple celebrated five years of wedded bliss. We’ve got his adoring message saying he’s the ‘luckiest man in the world.’

Where has the time gone? Justin Timberlake, 36, and Jessica Biel, 35, tied the knot exactly five years ago on Oct. 19, 2012. The singer made sure to let the world know how much he absolutely treasures his wife in the sweetest Instagram post. Not only did he gush about the actress, he used the occasion to reveal he’s FINALLY back in a recording studio making new music. “#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio – YES I’ve been back in the studio cooking! But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance,” he captioned a black and white video.

In it he sings a gorgeous rendition of the Ray Charles classic “A Song For You,” while accompanied on the piano. AWWW! That was their first dance song, how perfect. Now he’s singing it for his stunning wife and sharing it with his fans. “To my beautiful @jessicabiel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so…Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding. #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey,”#ASongForYou,” he added. Oh man, he sounds SO good singing the standard. See pics of Justin and Jessica, here.

We don’t see much of these two lovebirds, as they live a pretty private and quiet life raising their two-year-old son Silas. But Justin is going to be WAY more visible in 2018. Not only is he apparently putting together the follow-up to his 2013 release The 20/20 Experience — yes, its been FOUR very long years since then — he is reportedly about to finalize a deal to be the half time entertainer at Superbowl 52 in February. That means he’s going to have at least one fresh jam out by then for fans to sing along to.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Justin’s reported Super Bowl appearance? Do you think he will bring out any surprise guests?