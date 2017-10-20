Jenna Jameson Slams ‘Playboy’ For Featuring Transgender Woman & ‘Likes’ Transphobic Tweets

Jenna Jameson has thrown serious shade at ‘Playboy’ magazine for featuring their first transgender Playmate, and ‘liked’ extremely offensive tweets that simply turn our stomachs. See her rant.

Jenna Jameson, 43, doesn’t think transgender models belong in Playboy, and she has unleashed a shocking rant to prove her point. “So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate,” the former adult film star tweeted on Oct. 19, following the news that French model Ines Rau would be featured in the magazine’s November issue.

“I have a problem with it just like I have a problem with a transgender competing against biological women in sports,” she added. “I think it’s setting fire to an iconic brand and pandering to this ridiculous PC world we live in.” See photos of stars dressed up as Playboy bunnies.

“I just think it’s a ridiculous attempt by Playboy to stay relevant. It is a foolish decision that alienates its consumer base,” Jenna also told Fox News. “I don’t think trans belong in Playboy. Period,” she wrote, and went on to “like” vulgar tweets that we won’t print here, but included slurs like “freak” and “retarded.” She later wrote that she’s not “transphobic,” but, you know, her argument is invalid.

Selecting Ines “very much speaks to the brand’s philosophy, the late Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper Hefner told the New York Times. “It’s the right thing to do. We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving,” he said.

Take a look at Jenna’s full rant and appalling defense of her comments below:

So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate… 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

I have a problem with it just like I have a problem with a transgender competing against biological women in sports https://t.co/45ivbb9GHl — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

And women and men are two different things 👌🏻 see what I did there? 💁🏼 https://t.co/8WdMPpIYNI — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Just because I don't agree with a trans person being in Playboy doesn't mean I'm "transphobic" .People these days with all their "phobics" 🙄 https://t.co/iCRmbKsZDz — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Because I think it's setting fire to an iconic brand and pandering to this ridiculous PC world we live in 👍🏻 https://t.co/mnuGeSYzgh — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Just because Miss USA won't let me compete (because I'm an ex pornstar) doesn't mean they don't love me 👌🏻I love my gay and trans peeps https://t.co/FDm2SXrpds — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 20, 2017

I am certainly not back pedaling… I don't think trans belong in Playboy. Period. https://t.co/Jn9a4P89VD — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 20, 2017

Not really a huge surprise, coming from the woman who also claimed Muslims are worse than the KKK.

