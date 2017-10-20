Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bare Belly In Sexy Mermaid Costume After Pregnancy Rumors: Pics & Vid

While ‘Teen Mom’ fans suspect Jenelle Evans is pregnant, the star transformed into a mermaid for a photo shoot — even stripping down to reveal her bare belly! So is there a bump? See pics & video here.

No bump here! After Jenelle Evans‘, 25, wedding last month to David Eason, the reality star’s fans immediately began speculating that the mom-of-three is pregnant once again. Using a certain wedding photo as well as a Snapchat pic as “evidence,” Teen Mom 2 followers seemingly convinced themselves that Jenelle was expecting. But, whether she intended to or not, Jenelle appears to have silenced the pregnancy rumors once and for all after a sharing some pics from a new photo shoot session on Instagram. Click here to see adorable pics of Jenelle Evans and her family.

Not only did Jenelle post a series of photos, but she also shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself sprawled out on a beach rocking full mermaid garb. Sporting a realistic-looking tail, black embellished bra, and oceanic hair accessories, the Teem Mom flaunted her bare belly, and, alas, there was no hint of baby number four. Jenelle does look gorgeous in the pics though, and she seemed super pleased herself with how the shoot turned out. “I had such an amazing time with @projectmermaids,” she captioned the series of images. “Im super thankful to have this opportunity to make my dream come true since I was a little girl, which was being a mermaid!!!”

While Jenelle is no stranger to pregnancy rumors, these latest speculations seemed more out-there than usual, as both Jenelle and David have made it clear that they’re not looking to expand their family any time soon. After all, Jenelle gave birth less than one year ago to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, who will turn one year old in January. “I think we’re good. We have a lot of kids together,” Jenelle told E! News back in August. Her new husband added, “We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves.”

While Jenelle and David only share Ensley, Jenelle has two sons from previous relationships: Jace Vahn Evans, 8, and Kaiser Orion Griffith, 3. David also has two children: daughter Maryssa, 9 and son, Kaden. He currently has custody of his daughter but is fighting for visitation rights for his son. So it looks like it’s safe to officially end these pregnancy rumors for good!

