Katie Holmes’ Short Hair Is A Total ‘Turn On’ For Jamie Foxx – Why He’d Love For Her To Go Shorter

Katie Holmes, 38, may have just cut off all her beautiful hair, but Jamie Foxx, 49, is absolutely loving it. “Jamie is a huge fan of Katie‘s new cut, it’s a turn on,” a source close to Jamie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He loves variety, any kind of change is exciting for him and with her new haircut it’s almost like Katie‘s a new woman. It’s fun and sexy, he loves it. He’d actually like to see her go even shorter, he thinks she should rock a buzz cut next. He’s always said she looks good with her hair short because it shows off her amazing cheekbones.” Wow! What a compliment for the brunette beauty! There’s no word on whether Katie cut her hair for a role or because she just felt like a change, but like Jamie, we’re loving it! SEE MORE OF KATIE’S LOVELY LOOKS HERE!

Katie’s actually been looking better than ever these days and seems the happiest she’s ever been. The doting mom of Suri Cruise, 11 proves she’s superwoman by juggling both her career and motherhood despite the struggles she’s had with ex Tom Cruise, 55. Their tumultuous relationship and tough co-parenting situation has made headlines over and over again, but Katie seems to be taking control of her life nicely.

With prestigious roles like playing Jackie Kennedy in the television series, The Kennedys in 2011 and The Kennedys: After Camelot in 2017, the actress has proven her talent and determination in her career. We can’t wait to see what kind of projects she presents to us next!

