Mariah Carey’s Ex James Packer Breaks Silence On Split: Dating Her Was A ‘Mistake’

James Packer held nothing back when he was recently asked about his previous engagement to Mariah Carey, 47, as well as their October 2016 split. In an interview with Weekend Australia magazine, Mariah’s billionaire ex-fiance, 50, said, “I was at a low point in my personal life” when he started a relationship with her. Pretty harsh, right? Fortunately, he did have a few good words to say about the “Hero” singer. “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance,” he explained. But then he dissed her a bit more, when he added that their relationship “was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

James basically explained that he was stressed out about work and other personal matter when he met Mariah. Dating her, and spending time in LA, gave him to ability to have closer proximity to his ex-wife and children. He didn’t elaborate on why they broke up, but previous reports claimed there was some sort of massive fight aboard a yacht, while they were vacationing in Greece. Their wedding plans were already underway, but obviously, a ceremony never happened.

And remember that rumored $50 million settlement Mariah requested post-split — an amount she would have allegedly received in their divorce had they married? James didn’t talk about that either, unfortunately. But either way, their breakup was pretty bad. “Mariah was totally blindsided by James. She read the news in Woman’s Day Australia that said he dumped her,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Mariah knew they were having problems, but all relationships have issues — it wasn’t the kind of thing where she thought she’d read in the paper that she got dumped. She was devastated; she was shocked.” We bet she’ll be devastated when she read this interview, too.

