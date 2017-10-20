Taylor Swift Fans Freak That She’s Throwing Shade At Ex Calvin Harris In ‘Gorgeous’

There are a lot of references to Taylor Swift’s current BF Joe Alwyn, but is she low-key dissing her ex Calvin Harris in ‘Gorgeous’? Fans are convinced that one reference in her new song is throwing major shade Calvin’s way.

“I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what,” Taylor Swift, 27, sings in “Gorgeous,” her latest song off her upcoming Reputation album. These lyrics definitely scream Calvin Harris, 33. Taylor and Calvin dated from March 2015 to June 2016. Calvin is 6 years older than Taylor, and he’s a DJ. Fans immediately picked up on this possible reference to the Scottish hunk. Check out the fan tweets below.

While Taylor may be throwing some shade at Calvin, this song is ultimately all about Joe Alwyn, 26. Taylor pines for the British hottie and gushes over how gorgeous he is over the course of the track. “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face, ’cause look at your face,” she sings. “And I’m so furious, at you for making me feel this way, but what can I say?” Sounds like Taylor is crazy about Joe!

“Gorgeous” is very different from the first two songs Tay released from Reputation. She spilled the tea on Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, in “Look What You Made Me Do,” and then she rapped in “Ready For It.” Taylor is known for writing about her exes — Jake Gyllenhaal, 36, Joe Jonas, 28, Harry Styles, 23, etc. — so it’s not a surprise that she would write about Calvin. Will this be the only time she pens something about Calvin? We’ll just have to wait and listen to all of “Reputation” when it finally comes out on Nov. 10!

