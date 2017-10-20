‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Star Hazel-E Gets Fired From Show Amid Homophobic Rant

It looks like Hazel-E needs a new job, as a new report claims the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star was canned from the series. Was it because of her homophobic social media rant? Find out!

Well, it looks like Hazel-E WAS actually canned from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But guess what? It wasn’t because she posted a homophobic comment on Instagram earlier this week. At least not according to TMZ. While the news site claims series creator Mona Scott-Young wanted the star fired ASAP for her hateful comments, TMZ notes her firing came two weeks BEFORE the incident occurred! “Hazel had already worn out her welcome by the time she made the remark about gays and the Bible. She pissed off producers back in September, during the reunion show taping, which is why they pulled the plug,” a source told TMZ. Click here to see more pics from ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’

Either way, her firing comes as no surprise to us, as a L&HH insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Hazel’s finished. She’s begging for another chance and trying to apologize to everyone, but it’s too late. She won’t be coming back to the show next season. She crossed the line. The kind of hate she spewed isn’t going to be tolerated.” We will say, however, that it’s interesting to hear that her firing came BEFORE the social media rant.

As you’ll recall, Hazel E’s boyfriend, Rose Burgandy, took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to post a picture of a gay flag burning. Hazel E then commented on the image, saying, “Burn in Hell just like God said in the Bible!” It was disgusting, and commenters quickly bashed the couple. Hazel-E later apologized, via a video posted by TMZ, but it was too little, too late.

