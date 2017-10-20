How To Make A Cheap, Easy Halloween Costume From Stuff Already In Your Closet

The countdown is on — Halloween is coming VERY soon, and if you don’t have a costume and don’t feel like spending any money on one, you need to read this.

I’ve already told you how to create an entire costume for around $15, but if you really don’t want to spend ANY money, I still have some great ideas for you. Depending on your personal style and how much you have in your closet, there are a ton of options. Most of these costumes are stupid easy — who doesn’t own a black dress? So don’t fear — your perfect Halloween costume is here.

IF YOU HAVE A DENIM SHIRT — Be an inspirational Rosie The Riveter. According to Wikipedia, she “is a cultural icon of World War II, representing the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies.” Famous stars like Kendall Jenner, Miranda Lambert and Beyonce have famously posed as Rosie, and all you need is a denim shirt and a red bandana!

IF YOU HAVE A BLACK DRESS & WHITE FAUX FUR COAT — Cruella de Vil. Take a cue from Lauren Conrad — this costume is quick and easy, especially if you have gray hair! Bonus points if you have red shoes!

IF YOU HAVE A BLACK DRESS AND PEARLS — Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s. This could not be easier. Black dress, pearls, sunglasses, and you’re done. Style your hair in a top knot and buy a croissant on the way to the party.

IF YOU HAVE PLAID – If you have a yellow skirt, you can be Cher from Clueless. Black and white plaid = Dionne. Add some knee-high socks or tights — voila.

IF YOU HAVE A WHITE DRESS — You can be Marilyn Monroe. The ideal dress is a halter style with a full skirt. Throw on some silver heels, curl your blonde hair and slap on a red lip. Use a black eyeliner to add a beauty mark on your left cheek for that extra touch.

IF YOU HAVE A COLORFUL CLOSET — You can be a fish from Finding Nemo. If you happen to love orange, obviously, you can be Nemo. My name is Dory, so I thought it was HYSTERICAL to be Dory last year. I did buy a hat, but a bright yellow top and bright blue skirt is enough to get your point across. I dressed my dog as Nemo because I am extra like that.

FINDING DORY 🐠 FINDING NEMO 🎃 A post shared by Dory Larrabee Zayas (@dorylarrabee) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:00am PDT

