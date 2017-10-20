Gigi & Bella Hadid Vs. Kendall & Kylie Jenner: Which Sisters Slay Halloween The Hardest?

It doesn’t get any hotter than this! With Halloween just around the corner, we’re looking back on some of the sexiest costumes worn by Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In desperate need of a last-minute Halloween costume? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! If Kendall and Kylie Jenner can’t spark some inspiration before the big party, maybe Bella and Gigi Hadid will. Every year, celebrities go all out on designing and preparing one-of-a-kind looks, some of which end up on the red carpet while others make their debut on social media. Let’s start with the costumes that are totally doable — even if you’re on a budget and too lazy to go shopping. Keeping it simple, Kendall dressed up as a cat a few years ago. The supermodel drew on a black nose, whiskers, and threw on some kitty ears.

Sadly we’ve hardly seen ANY Halloween costumes from Bella, but the one year she did dress up, she kept it easy and stress-free. The brunette bombshell used black eyeliner to draw stitch mark across her lips, giving off the spooky rag doll effect. Seriously, the only thing you need to copy her costume is a black marker (make sure you can wash it off later!) or dark eyeliner. If you want to keep the makeup to a bare minimum, try dressing up as a cowgirl like Gigi did at Taylor Swift‘s Halloween party in 2016. Just throw on some jeans, braid your hair, put on a flannel shirt, and you’re done!

For the ladies looking for something a little more adventurous and bold, take a look at Kylie’s past costumes! The reality star always puts in 110% on Halloween night. She’s dressed up as an Eskimo, a skeleton (with boyfriend-at-the-time Tyga), a warrior princess, and the famous Christina Aguilera! And if all else fails, you can buy a pregnant Kylie costume. Yes, it’s a real thing.

