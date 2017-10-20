Evan Peters Transforms Into Charles Manson For ‘AHS’ & The Resemblance Is Terrifying

Okay, this is freaky AF. Evan Peters looks exactly like infamous cult leader Charles Manson in this new photo released ahead of a new episode of ‘AHS: Cult.’ Evan’s transformation is both amazing and scary.

Evan Peters, 30, is taking on Charles Manson, 82, in season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult, and creator Ryan Murphy, 51, is giving fans a sneak peek at the veteran actor’s transformation. He posted a creepy Instagram photo of Evan as Charles on Oct. 19 and captioned the pic, “Evan Peters or Charles Manson?” Honestly, it’s a fair question. Evan simply becomes Charles. He’s got the long hair and a deranged look in his eye. Does anyone else have goosebumps?

Charles Manson is probably the most notorious cult leader in American history. He convinced followers of his cult to brutally murder several people, including Valley of the Dolls actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child in 1969. Charles is currently serving a life sentence in California. But Charles isn’t the only cult leader that Evan is playing this season. He’s playing SIX cult leaders! The actor recently Andy Warhol in a season 7 episode. Over the course of the rest of the season, he’ll also play David Koresh and Jim Jones. “Each character has been a new challenge,” Evan told The Hollywood Reporter. “It helps that it lends itself well to Kai and what Kai is going through, which is my favorite part about the whole thing.”

Evan’s main role in AHS: Cult is Kai Anderson, a blue-haired Trump supporter who manipulates his followers to do what he wants. Kai’s ultimate weapon is fear. The series also stars Sarah Paulson, 42, Billie Lourd, 25, Colton Haynes, 29, Alison Pill, 31, and Cheyenne Jackson, 42. American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

