Eniko Parrish Flaunts Baby Bump In Sheer Dress As Kevin Hart Opens Up About Cheating Scandal

Baby Hart is on the way, and Eniko Parrish is clearly excited about her & Kevin Hart’s son’s birth! In fact, she recently flaunted her bump in an ethereal gown — right after Kev addressed his cheating scandal!

Taking to Instagram on Oct. 19, Eniko Parrish Hart, 33, showed off her large baby bump in a gorgeous semi-sheer dress. Looking ready to pop, Eniko, who’s expecting her first child with husband Kevin Hart, 38, was positively glowing in the sweet shot as she caressed her stomach. Eniko and Kevin are getting ready to welcome a baby boy, who could arrive any day now, and they’ve already revealed they’re naming him Kenzo Hart. “Dear kenzo, i love you like xo .💫♥️,” the expectant mom captioned the precious image. Click here to see beautiful pics of pregnant celebs showing off their baby bumps.

Eniko’s white dress is see-through at the bottom and is softly blowing in the wind in the photo. There’s no question Eniko is excited to meet baby Kenzo soon! Meanwhile, Kevin is preparing for his comedy tour, “Irresponsible,” which will include him poking fun at his summer cheating scandal. Releasing his first trailer on Oct. 16, Kevin mocked his recent cheating and sex extortion scandal by having other versions of himself calling him “irresponsible.” “You’ve been behaving like a miscreant!” Kevin says to himself while arguing with the other Kevin Harts on a tour bus. “Give me one example of me being irresponsible,” another Kevin challenges the group.

“We’re talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami!” a separate Kevin says, before the original Hart responds, “I don’t even know who she is!” Ouch! The Kevins also bring up “that girl in Las Vegas,” which only goes to show the comedian will in fact be opening up about his alleged unfaithful behavior in his act. And apparently, Eniko is all for it!

“Kevin’s always used his real life for his comedy, so it would be weird if he just totally ignored this whole cheating scandal,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He kind of HAS to talk about it and Eniko gets that. He did get her permission, though, and she’s okay with it.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s right for Kevin to include his cheating scandal in his comedy tour?