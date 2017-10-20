Draymond Green Slams Rumors He Dumped Baby Mama For ‘Empire’ Star Hazel Renee

Draymond Green is fighting back against the rumors! The NBA star just offered a response to the hearsay that he dumped his GF to get with TV actress Hazel Renee! Details!

When rumors starting circulating on Oct. 19 that NBA baller Draymond Green, 27, dumped his baby mama for a Basketball Wives star and actress named Hazel Renee, 31, fans and critics collectively lost their minds! It all started with series of texts from an insider to Fameolous Daily. In them, the source says she’s been speaking with the baby mama’s uncle who relayed that their entire family is beside themselves because the basketball star asked her and their children to move out! He and Hazel had reportedly been sneaking around for some time. Now, Dray has finally got an response for the haters! Head here for more pics of Hazel.

The pro athlete took to Instagram with a simple message for people believing the hearsay: “Stories without facts… The way of life nowadays…” He’s clearly referencing the endless rumors that have been circulating about his love life! Along with the insider’s unsavory info, some photos of Draymond and Hazel together have also been making the rounds. One shows the NBA player wrapping his arms around Hazel at a club!

“So Draymond Green left his family for the chick Hazell (sic) that was on Basketball Wives this past season,” the insider with Fameolous Daily wrote. “She new he had a woman and kids and she’s the cause of his home being broken…. His baby mama going through it, because she’s not the messy type. She had a lil girl before she met Draymond, but he takes care of her as if it was his. They do have a son together. The uncle was telling me that she went to see an attorney, but she scared to walk away. She the one who passed all his exams in college for him to graduate.” This is definitely a case of “He Said, She Said”!

