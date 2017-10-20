Donald Trump must dabble in astronomy, because he was able to see a full moon on Oct. 19 due to a man baring his backside for the president to see while he drove through the country’s capital last night.

There was a new moon on Oct 19., but that didn’t stop President Donald Trump, 71, from witnessing a full one when a man bared his butt while the President’s motorcade drove through Washington D.C. The reactions of onlookers as Trump made his way to the Embassy of Kuwait were noted in a White House pool report. While some people cheered or waved as the President passed, it’s the greeting at the intersection of Connecticut and Tilden Street that really drew attention. “Just shy of Tilden Street, several of the riders in the press van reported seeing a man mooning the motorcade from one of the lower floors of an apartment building. One of our colleagues stated it was a full moon,” states the pool report.

While it isn’t known if Trump actually witnessed the salute, it’s the thought that counts, right? The man who did the mooning hasn’t been identified, but he isn’t the first to bare it all to the current leader of the free world. In February, hundreds of demonstrators mooned the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. While we’re not sure we’ll be streaking any time soon, we can admire these brave displays of butts. See how celebrities are protesting Trump here.

While Trump saw a full moon last night, there hasn’t been one in the sky since Oct. 5 – which was the night before Trump rolled out a ruling on Oct. 6 that allows employers and insurers to decline to provide birth control if doing so violates their “religious beliefs” or “moral convictions,” according to BBC News. 55 million women benefited from the Obama-era rule that mandated that companies provide fee contraception to their employees, so there’s likely a ton of people who will get a kick out of Trump’s recent run-in.

