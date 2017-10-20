Melania Trump’s Body Double & 18 More Of The Craziest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories Ever

Report to your doomsday shelters, folks. It’s time to dissect some conspiracies! After Melania Trump’s body double was ‘exposed,’ we couldn’t help but think of other celeb rumors. Try to convince us these aren’t true!

Listen, we’re not saying Melania Trump has a body double she deploys when she doesn’t want to have to listen to her husband speak. But we’re not not saying it either. The case against her is awfully convincing; the photo in question of the “first lady” sure seems like it’s a woman wearing a wig and doing particularly masterful Melania cosplay. The world will probably never see this rumor confirmed, but still — what if? The history of conspiracy theories is long and storied, and new ones crop up every day. But some persist more than others. Is Avril Lavigne really dead? Did JonBenét Ramsey grow up to become Katy Perry? Is Tupac alive?! Scroll through our gallery above to dissect 18 of the craziest celebrity conspiracies!

The Avril theory apparently started as a joke that fans started buying into very, very seriously. The story goes that Avril committed suicide in 2003 after her grandfather’s death, when she was at the peak of her career — just after the release of “Complicated”. Rather than informing fans of the tragedy, her record company employed a doppelgänger named Melissa Vandella to pretend to be her for the next 15 years. After “Avril” released Under My Skin, fans were convinced that the new sound was the work of this supposed replicant, and that she was dropping hints about her demise. Fans cite the lyrics to “Nobody’s Home” and “My Happy Ending”, have compared Avril’s handwriting, and even allege that her eyes are shaped differently than they were at the beginning of her career. Well, when you stop wearing raccoon eyeliner on the daily, things tend to change. But who are we to know what really happened?

Another oldie but goodie? Beyonce allegedly faked her pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy Carter! The conspiracy: Beyonce and JAY-Z used a surrogate to have baby Blue, but didn’t want anyone to know. Bey pretended she was pregnant and walked around wearing a giant, fake baby bump. Then how would anyone know? A photo snapped of her at an event taken at a strange angle made it seem like the bump folded when she bent over. This is just the tip of the iceberg, folks. See what we mean above!

