Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack, 5, After Heartbreaking News Anna Faris Has Moved On

So sweet. Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, held onto him tightly as they spent some quality time together after news broke that Anna Faris was dating someone new.

Chris Pratt, 38, has a best friend for life in his adorable little boy, Jack, who is five years old. The father-son duo enjoyed a quiet dinner together in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, October 19, with Anna Faris, 40, nowhere to be found. This was the first time that Chris has been sighted since it was revealed that his estranged wife was already dating again. Just one day earlier it was revealed that Anna and her Overboard cinematographer, Michael Barrett, were seeing each other. They were also pictured together for the first time, which was just two months after Anna and Chris announced their separation.

As HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Chris is devastated that Anna has already moved on. “Chris is having a difficult time trying to figure out the timing of Anna’s new relationship with Mike. Chris knows Anna met him a while ago, but when they may have started hooking up, Chris doesn’t really want to think about. It is too painful,” a source close to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor told us. The source is referring to the fact that Overboard started filming in early 2017, which would be when Anna and Michael started working together. For now, the timeline of their romance remains unknown.

