Chloe Greene’s ‘Terrified’ Jeremy Meeks Will Cheat As He Spends Time Away With Son

Chloe Green, 26, is paranoid that boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, 33, may have cheating on his mind while spending time away from her to be with his son. “Jeremy‘s in LA right now and Chloe’s in London, this is the first time they’ve been apart in months and it’s stressing her out bad,” a friend of Chloe’s shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “He needed to spend some quality time with his son so she went back to London to give them space. She’s trying not to let him see how worried she is but the distance has her spinning out. Her mind is going nuts imagining him see his ex or even worse, all the hot LA models he’s around. She’s trying to control her jealousy but it’s a struggle.” See the best pics of Chloe and Jeremy here!

Billionaire Chloe and ex-felon Jeremy have had a controversial relationship from the start after it was reported they had an affair when Jeremy was still married to his ex, Melissa, with whom he has his son, Jeremy Jr. The couple is said to have met while Jeremy went to Turkey for a modeling gig and ever since then, their steamy romance has been very public.

We can’t say for sure if Chloe should be concerned about Jeremy’s actions, but with the way they’ve been inseparable and going on trips to places like Israel, it seems the beauty is really enamored with her beau. Jeremy rose to fame after his sexy mugshot was put on the Facebook page of the Stockton Police Department in 2014. He was arrested for a gang sweep called Operation Ceasefire.

