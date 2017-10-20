Calvin Harris ‘Not Surprised At All’ Over Taylor Swift Lyrics — ‘Get Over It & Move On’

Ever since Taylor Swift dropped her new track ‘Gorgeous,’ fans have been speculating that she took a sly jab at her ex Calvin Harris in the lyrics! Now, we’ve got the DJ’s response to the shady reference!

If Taylor Swift, 27, is anything, it’s consistent! She has a long and storied history of subtly gabbing about past romances in the lyrics of her countless hit songs and when she dropped “Gorgeous” on Oct. 20, it was no different! “I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what,” she belts out during the song, leading fans everywhere to believe she just slyly spilled some tea on her ex Calvin Harris, 33! Now, our insiders have details on the DJ’s reaction to the shady lyric! Head here to take a look back at Tay Tay and Calvin’s amazing relationship!

“Calvin is not surprised at all after hearing the lyrics to Taylor‘s new song,” a source close to Calvin shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Calvin knows that Taylor built her career about singing about the men in her life so he knew it was only a matter of time before she took some shots at him. He is a little shocked that after all this time, she is still thinking about him and maybe a little hung up on him too. He feels like it is time for Taylor to move on from their relationship and maybe time to grow as an artist too. Calvin has definitely moved on and is inspired by so many beautiful things in the world, he thinks Taylor should get over it and move on too!” Whoa!

Of course, there’s also some lines in the new song that have the Swifties CONVINCED she’s also nodding to her current rumored romance with Joe Alwyn, 26! “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face, ’cause look at your face / And I’m so furious, at you for making me feel this way, but what can I say?” Vintage Taylor!

