Is Blake Lively’s Daughter James, 2, Saying ‘Gorgeous’ On Taylor Swift’s New Song?

A new Taylor Swift song means a new mystery to investigate & new fan theories to pour over. ‘Gorgeous’ is no different, & fans have already speculated it’s Blake Lively’s daughter cooing at the top of the single!

Taylor Swift, 27, surprised fans by dropping yet another catchy single off her highly-anticipated Reputation album on Oct. 20. The song is called “Gorgeous,” and it’s already sparked major conversation online. Not only is it said to be dissing her former flames Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Calvin Harris, 33, it’s also reportedly a love letter to her now-beau Joe Alwyn, 26. But aside from all that, there’s one mystery that remains — who the HELL is that baby adorably cooing “gorgeous” at the beginning of the track? Click here to see precious pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter, fans have been majorly obsessing over this very puzzle, and it seems most Swifties can agree that it’s none other than BFF Blake Lively‘s, 30, daughter James Reynolds, 2! The theory is definitely still a theory though, as nothing has been confirmed by Tay or her camp yet, but it would make a lot of sense. After all, Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 40, are close friends with the singer, and Taylor was even by Blake’s side soon after she gave birth to daughter Ines, 1, last year. “It is rumoured that the child’s voice at the start of Taylor’s Swift’s new song, #Gorgeous is Blake and Ryan’s daughter James,” a tweet from the Blake Lively News Twitter handle shared. However, some believe that the theory is too easy.

“It’s not who you would expect it to be,” Taylor fan @SwiftBethany13 speculated. And let’s not forget about the coy message from T.Swift herself, which she posted on Tumblr. When a fan asked her the identity of the mystery baby, she wrote, “300 people know,” referring to the fans who’ve heard the album ahead of time during her Reputation secret sessions. So apparently this truly IS a secret that Taylor’s not willing to share — at least not yet! Must be pretty juicy then, right? Another baby in Taylor’s life, who could totally be a contender, is her godson, Leo, Jaime King‘s baby boy.

It is rumoured that the child’s voice at the start of Taylor’s Swift’s new song, #Gorgeous is Blake and Ryan’s daughter James! pic.twitter.com/dFlvRtNqTc — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) October 20, 2017

A fan asked on @Tumblr who the #Gorgeous baby voice belonged to, and Taylor responded that only those at #reputationSecretSessions know. 😏 pic.twitter.com/fnRnPZvdea — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) October 20, 2017

It’s James Reynolds — Mary Kate (@_maryjordan) October 20, 2017

Its not who you would expect it to be — Bethany I MET TAYLOR (@SwiftBethany13) October 20, 2017

Other fans have speculated that the voice is actually Taylor as a child, but a girl who was at the secret Reputation sessions quickly shot that theory down. After one Twitter-user wrote, “Obviously it’s baby Taylor!!!!!” the fan-in-the-know responded point-blank, “It’s not.” Can someone please just spill the beans already? Hopefully this clear-thinking fan is right: “It’s probably going to be in the album liner notes, chill people.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think James is the adorable voice in “Gorgeous”?