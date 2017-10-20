Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Fergie & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From parties to premieres, stars like Beyonce, Fergie, Zendaya, Kate Middleton and many more all stepped out this week looking fabulous. See our favorite outfits of the week in photos below!

Beyonce looked absolutely flawless in emerald green at the TIDAL X benefit concert in Brooklyn on October 17. Her flirty ponytail was the cherry on top of this flawless sundae. Zendaya wore a cute skirt and sweater combo at the Erdem x H&M Launch event on October 18. Her hair was teased in a ’60s style — her entire retro look was perfection. Both Fergie and Priyanka Chopra stunned at a Bumble dinner party in New York on October 19. Fergie rocked head to toe red — a stunning power suit with red heels. Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves — gorgeous. Priyanka wore a red dress with a large black and white belt cinching her waist. She strutted around in black, thigh high boots — the shoe of the season!

Sarah Jessica Parker was sexy in a sheer lace Oscar de la Renta number for the Intimissimi flagship boutique opening in New York on October 18. At the same event, Dakota Johnson stunned in a silver dress by The Vampire’s Wife and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Kate Middleton showed off her growing baby bump in a pale pink dress with black accents in London on October 16. Perfectly chic and sophisticated — the epitome of Kate. Chrissy Teigen looked pretty in a pale pink satin gown with feather trim. Mandy Moore looked gorgeous in a floral Dolce & Gabbana at the Variety New Leaders event. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of all the amazing fashion moments from this week!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree that Beyonce was the best dressed star this week?