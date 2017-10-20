Anna Faris In ‘Brighter Spirits’ Now She’s Dating Again After Chris Pratt Split

Now that Anna Faris is happily dating again after her sad split from Chris Pratt, it’s even given a healthy boost to her professional life. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s in great spirits on the set of her sitcom ‘Mom.’

There’s nothing like a new romance to brighten the spirits, and Anna Faris is beaming now that the 40-year-old is dating her Overboard cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47. Just a month after she and Chris Pratt, 38, announced they were ending their eight-year marriage, she started going on romantic, PDA filled dates with her former coworker. That has everyone on the set of her CBS sitcom Mom thrilled that they don’t have to worry about her emotions and pain she might be going through after the shocking Aug. 6 separation announcement.

The happy star makes for a thrilled cast and crew. “It kind of felt like walking on eggshells when everyone got back to work on the set of Mom, but everyone can now breathe a sigh of relief because not only is Anna extremely professional, she is also in much brighter spirits and everyone is attributing that to her new relationship with Michael,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Anna is smiling a lot more and is genuinely in a good mood on a consistent basis. The set is fun again and there is nothing tense about being on it. There is no weird cloud over everything, her new relationship is putting everyone including Anna at ease. It’s really nice to see,” our insider adds. Click here for pics of Chris and Anna in happier times.

Anna’s split announcement came right as season 5 had began shooting, so at first things were pretty awkward. But she wasted NO time in moving on, as by Sept. she was spotted hand in hand with Michael in a Malibu cafe and later at a country fair. Now the new couple has stepped things up a notch, going to the same romantic Pacific Palisades restaurant twice this week! There’s nothing like getting over an old love like finding a new one. We can’t wait for Mom’s season 5 return to Thursday nights come Nov. 2, as the night’s comedy block is getting a late start due to the network’s Thursday Night Football schedule.

