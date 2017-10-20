Isn’t the ‘Andi Mack’ cast just the cutest? HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the cast filming the the music video for the ‘Andi Mack’ theme song! Prepare for your heart to melt!

The music video for the Sabrina Carpenter’s theme song for Andi Mack is out now, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE featurette of the cast filming together. “The music video shows Andi as she’s walking down memory lane, and she’s reliving all of these significant moments in her life,” Peyton Lee (Andi Mack) says in the behind-the-scenes video. “It’s just a positive and fun song, and it’s super catchy too so it’s always in my head,” Sofia Wylie (Buffy) adds. Joshua Rush (Cyrus) hits the nail on the head by saying that the song “makes you kind of want to dance around a little bit.”

That’s exactly what the cast does on the set of the music video! They goof off and dance it out together. The Andi Mack cast is the epitome of GOALS! They’re all just so darn adorable! “The message of the video and the series is that you’re going to be OK,” Lauren Tom (Celia) says. “You’re going to get through this. Guess what? You have a family of support to help you get through.” Isn’t that what we all want to hear? That’s why Andi Mack is such an inspiring series.

If you’re missing Andi Mack, new episodes are on the way. Season 2 of the hit Disney Channel show will premiere with a one-hour episode Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. In the premiere, Andi encourages Bowie to plan a future with Bex, Cyrus introduces his girlfriend, Iris, to Andi and Buffy, and Jonah invites Andi to the Space Otters’ party. Sounds like it’s going to be one amazing premiere!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Andi Mack season 2? Let us know!