Gordon Hayward In ‘Better Spirits’ After Brutal Ankle Injury: Makes Vow To Celtics He’ll Be Back Soon

After suffering a gruesome injury, Gordon Hayward’s NBA season is in doubt. Don’t tell him that, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s promised the Boston Celtics he’ll to do whatever it takes to get back on the court!

For six minutes, Gordon Hayward was on top of the world. After nearly a decade with the Utah Jazz, the 27-year-old was making his debut with the Boston Celtics, a team that could challenge for the NBA championship. Then, tragedy struck as he snapped his ankle. Though he writhed in pain as he was being carted off the court, he has tried to keep a positive attitude after this setback. ”Gordon Hayward is surprisingly in better spirits then one would expect after an injury that is easily career threatening,” a source close to the Celtics EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He has told fellow teammates and Celtics brass like [Celtics general manager] Danny Ainge that he will do everything to come back better than 100%”

“He has been floored by all the players in the NBA that have reached out with well wishes,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. It’s true. LeBron James, 32, made sure to give some encouraging words to Gordon before he left the game (LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers would go on to defeat the Celtics in the season opener.) Gordon was diagnosed with a dislocated left ankle and a fractured tibia. He underwent surgery on Oct. 18, a procedure his agent Mark Bartlestein, said was a success, per ESPN. It wasn’t all good news, as his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Gordon is unlikely to return during the 2017-18 season.

Gordon himself gave an update, appearing in a video message for all Boston fans ahead of their Oct. 18 home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. “What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers,” Gordon said while in a hospital gown. “I’m going to be all right. It’s hurting me that I can’t be there for the home opener; I want nothing more just to be with my teammates and walk out onto that floor tonight. I’ll be supporting you guys from here. I wish you the best of luck. Kill it tonight.” Sadly, Gordon’s absence was felt as the Celtics lost again, 108-100.

After surgery tonight, Boston's Gordon Hayward is unlikely to return this season, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

Gordon Hayward has a message for Celtics Nation. pic.twitter.com/H6RHeGgios — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

“We expect him to make a full recovery and return to his All-Star form,” Gordon’s agent said following the successful surgery, still indicating that this NBA star’s season is done. Despite this possible heartbreaking end to his first season with the Celtics, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that Gordon “trusts the process ahead,” and no matter what, he “plans to have a comeback that has never been seen before.”

Get better soon, Gordon! HolywoodLifers, leave your own “get well soon” messages below. Do you think he’ll be back this season?