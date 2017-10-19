Shay Mitchell Teases A Return For The ‘PLL’ Spinoff: Will Emily Still Be With Alison?

Is she or isn’t she? With Sasha Pieterse reprising her role as Alison on the ‘PLL’ spinoff ‘The Perfectionists,’ could Emily show up at some point? Here’s what Shay Mitchell said about that possibility in a new interview!

Alison DiLaurentis and Mona VanderWaal will be coming back into our lives in a big way on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. But what does this mean for Alison’s wife Emily? Will Shay Mitchell, 30, make a cameo in the pilot of the upcoming spinoff? Nothing is set in stone, but Shay isn’t totally ruling it out. “It’s just difficult with all of our schedules right now,” Shay told our sister site TVLine. “At the end of the day, regardless of whether I’m on it or not, I will 100-percent support the show and be a fan of it myself. But we’re all just doing so many different things right now, so it’s hard to commit to something like that.”

Shay has a number of things in the works right now. She’s currently filming the Lifetime drama You, and she’s set to star in The Heiresses, which is being written by PLL master I. Marlene King. Her upcoming horror flick, Cadaver, is currently in post-production. Shay’s a busy girl!

Even if Shay doesn’t reprise her role as Emily on The Perfectionists, that doesn’t mean bad news for Emison. “Emison is good,” Sasha Pieterse, 21, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We’re great. The babies are good. That stays the same.” Thank goodness!

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it will not take place in Rosewood. The Perfectionists will focus on the town of Beacon Heights, which is full of just as much drama as Rosewood. Raise your hand if you’re so ready for the spinoff!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Emily will ever show up on The Perfectionists? Let us know!