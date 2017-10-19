Dawson’s got her work cut out for her on the Oct. 19 episode of ‘Chicago Fire.’ When she fears people are in danger in this sneak peek, she runs into an unsafe garage. Will Dawson survive this latest brush with death?

Dawson (Monica Raymund) is on the phone with Casey (Jesse Spencer) when she notices some falling debris. She confronts one of the construction workers about the crumbling concrete in the nearby garage. She stresses that he can’t keep the garage open to the public. “How about this?” the guy says to Dawson. “How about you let me do my job, and if my toaster catches fire, I’ll give you a call.” The shade is real.

But Dawson’s not taking no for an answer. She closes the garage and runs right into it to make sure everyone gets out. She tells everyone she sees that they have to leave because it’s not safe. Dawson heads to the lower level to check for other people. That’s when the garage starts to come down! All of sudden, the garage collapses, leaving Dawson and the construction worker’s lives on the line.

Thankfully, it sounds like Dawson is going to be OK. The synopsis for the episode reads: “While running a secret errand, Dawson finds herself trapped in a collapsed parking structure. With all paths of exit blocked, she is forced to improvise and works double-duty to keep a number of injured individuals alive while trying to maintain peace among those trapped. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Casey as he begins to take on additional duties, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) grows increasingly skeptical of Hope (guest star Eloise Mumford) after learning about rumors circulating and the firehouse receives a surprise visitor.”

Chicago Fire season 6 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dawson is going to be OK? Let us know!