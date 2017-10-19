Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs: How Distance, Busy Schedules & Timing Caused Split

The world was shocked when reports surfaced that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs had called off their engagement and split. Now HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why these two just couldn’t make their once scorching romance work.

Robert Pattinson, 31, and FKA Twigs, 29, sadly broke up and their chaotic careers and lives were the reason it didn’t work out. “Both Robert and FKA have very busy schedules and they are all over the world, all the time,” a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Early in their relationship they made each other a priority and would always make time for each other. But as time went on, the distance between them widened creating a strain. Despite being engaged for most of their relationship, they never really made any wedding plans. Their timing is off and that really was what destroyed their chance at a happy ending.” SEE SOME OF THE BEST PHOTOS FROM ROB AND FKA’S RELATIONSHIP HERE.

Robert and FKA currently have booming film and music careers so it’s not surprising that maintaining a serious relationship would be more than difficult. “Both Rob and FKA are at a point in their careers where they are really happy and successful and that helped them while hurt their relationship,” the source continued. Since the split, Robert has been reportedly leaning on friend Katy Perry, 33 and trying to get through as best he can.

Before FKA, Robert dated Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, 27, and their tumultuous relationship also made many top headlines. Luckily, the two have seemed to put all that behind them and maintained a friendship over the years. We continue to wish the best for Robert and FKA and hope no matter what direction their lives take, they’ll continue to find happiness!

