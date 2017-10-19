Demi Lovato’s Personal Reason For Sharing Shockingly Thin Pic From Her Eating Disorder

Demi Lovato has revealed the reason she shared a shockingly thin photo of herself during her battle with an eating disorder and HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details. Find out more here.

Demi Lovato, 25, was super brave when she posted a crazy thin photo of herself to Instagram on Oct. 17 and she did it all to not only help others who may be battling an eating disorder, but to also help herself. “Demi‘s biggest reason for being so open about her eating disorder is to help others that might be struggling,” a source close to Demi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But she’s got a more personal reason too, she’s hopeful that it will help keep her accountable to her own recovery. Her eating disorder is an ongoing battle and she feels like the more open and honest she is about it, the more chance she has to avoid any sort of relapse.” SEE SOME OF DEMI’S BEST PHOTOS HERE!

In addition to an eating disorder, Demi has been open about her similar battle with alcohol and cocaine. “It’s the same with her sobriety, her main reason for sharing is to help anyone else going through the struggle,” the source continued. “But she also wants to give her fans hope that if she can do it, they can do it too. And she wants to keep herself accountable.” It sounds like Demi is committed to keeping control of her life and living as a healthy person and we couldn’t be happier for her!

Demi’s openness has garnered her lots of support from family and friends, including fellow singer Selena Gomez, 25, who left a sweet comment about the role model’s touching documentary, Simply Complicated. The documentary gets even more candid about Demi’s life and shows her progression. We continue to wish Demi healthy and happy days!

