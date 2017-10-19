S. Chandrasekhar: 5 Things To Know About Astrophysicist & Today’s Google Doodle

In honor of what would’ve been his 107th birthday, Google is celebrating Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist S. Chandrasekhar with his own Google Doodle. Learn more about the prodigy scientist here.

1. S. Chandrasekhar was a Nobel Prize-winning Indian astrophysicist

Subrahmanyan “S.” Chandrasekhar died in 1995, but his incredibly legacy in the world of of physics will live on for eternity. Chandrasekhar’s theories were ahead of his time, and helped the world understand how celestial bodies evolve. A very young Chandrasekhar was the first astrophysicist to win the Nobel Prize in Physics (in 1983 shared with nuclear physicist William Alfred Fowler), and has the distinction of being one of the few in his field to do so. The 1983 prize was awarded for his groundbreaking “theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars,” according to the Nobel Foundation (more on that below). Chandrasekhar also won the Royal Astronomical Society’s gold medal, among other prizes, for his theories derived in the 1930s.

2. His October 19 Google Doodle honors his famed Chandrasekhar Limit equation

Chandrasekhar’s Google Doodle dropped on October 19, which would have been his 107th birthday. The simple animation (watch above!) explains his eponymous Chandrasekhar Limit theoretical model, formed at Cambridge University, considered one of the most important works in astrophysics and how we view space and time. The brief clip shows that any star lighter than 1.4 times the mass of the Sun will eventually collapse and become a white dwarf. When that white dwarf’s mass becomes greater than 1.4 times the mass of the Sun, then it will continue to collapse unto itself and condense. It’ll then become either a supernova explosion or a black hole.

3. His theories, including the Chandrasekhar Limit, were met with skepticism

The same work that earned him the Nobel Prize in 1983 were met with criticism and disbelief when he derived it in the 1930s, as it revised the models of stellar dynamics first theorized by Jan Oort. His theories considered the effects of gravitational fields within the Milky Way on stars rotating in the galactic center. His proposed solution to the problem birthed a new quantity he dubbed “dynamical friction,” which causes the dual effects of slowing down the star and stabilizing star clusters. Interstellar-wise, it showed that clouds of galactic gas and dust are unevenly distributed.

He helped astrophysicists understand stellar structure, white dwarfs, stellar dynamics, stochastic process, radiative transfer, the quantum theory of the hydrogen anion, hydrodynamic and hydromagnetic stability, turbulence, equilibrium and the stability of ellipsoidal figures of equilibrium, general relativity, mathematical theory of black holes and theory of colliding gravitational waves. But his dispute of old theories left some in his field unsure about the claims.

4. Google calls him a “child prodigy”

Google’s right in considering Chandrasekhar a “child prodigy,” as his groundbreaking discoveries were published before he was even 20 years old. He was elected a member of the Royal Society of London when he was just 34 years old (1944).

5. Chandra Observatory

Chandrasekhar is the namesake of the Chandra Observatory, NASA’s flagship telescope for X-Ray astronomy. Chandra Observatory was launched into orbit in July 1999, and is designed to detect X-Ray emissions from exploded stars, clusters of galaxies, and matter around black holes, according to NASA. Chandra orbits above the Earth’s atmosphere 86,5000 miles away. It’s operated from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

