Ines Rau: 5 Things To Know About Model Making History As 1st Trans ‘Playboy’ Playmate

If you don’t know who Ines Rau is, you may want to start brushing up on the model! She’s making history as the first transgender Playmate in ‘Playboy’s 64-year history! Here’s everything to know about her!

Meet Ines Rau! The 26-year-old model is making history as Playboy‘s first-ever transgender Playmate! She will appear in the November/December 2017 issue of the iconic magazine, a special 100-page tribute to the late Hugh Hefner. While most have just discovered Ines, she’s actually a well known name in the fashion world. Here’s 5 key things to know about the stunning star!

1. Ines is a French-born high fashion model. — Although some may have just been introduced to Ines, she’s already dominated couture runways, appeared in Vogue Italia and starred in a Balmain campaign. She’s a self-proclaimed “hippie, tomboy and party girl,” as revealed in an article with Playboy. Now that she’s garnered a whole other level of fame, where will she be based? Well, despite being back and forth to Paris for the last three years, Ines has got her sights set on the City of Angels. “I don’t know where home really is,” she admitted. “I actually wish to call Los Angeles home soon. I’m obsessed with the Hills.”

"Being a woman is just being a woman." Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate. https://t.co/w28vfilSP9 pic.twitter.com/iVAqOgB0TK — Playboy (@Playboy) October 18, 2017

2. She’s actually graced the pages of Playboy before. — Ines has been photographed for Playboy in the past, just not as a Playmate. In the mag’s May 2014 issue — which came with Playboy A-Z, a special edition — she was photographed fully nude by Ryan McGinley, for a spread titled Evolution. “The accompanying copy surveyed humanity’s halting shift toward acceptance of gender identities beyond the male-female binary,” according to the mag.

3. Ines has some high profile friends. — At age 18, Ines began dancing for mega DJs in Ibiza; one of which included, veteran DJ, David Guetta, who she told Playboy, she remains close friends with.

4. Modeling isn’t her only profession. — Ines may be a high fashion model, but she has many other talents up her sleeve. She signed a book deal and shot a film, she admitted to the mag. Ines revealed that she wants to be an action star, which would serve her well since she’s a lover of boxing, kickboxing, Thai boxing and full contact.

5. She plans to use her platform for good. — “I will always fight for LGBTQ rights and women’s rights,” she told the mag. “But above everything else, my cause is the environment. Nothing touches me more than fighting against global warming. I was made to fight for the planet—the forest, the animals, the air. If I get famous, that’s my first battle.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Playboy’s newest Playmate, Ines?