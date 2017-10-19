Ben Volavola: 5 Things To Know About Shailene Woodley’s Hunky New BF

Looks like there’s a new man in Shailene Woodley’s life! Yep, we’re referring to those steamy pics of the actress locking lips with Aussie rugby star Ben Volavola! Haven’t heard of him? Here’s what you need to know!

Whoa! For weeks, Shailene Woodley, 25, has teased a romance in her life with several cute images featuring a mystery guy. Now, fans are finally learning just who caught the Big Little Lies star’s eye! On Oct. 19, some photos surfaced of the Shailene sharing a very public kiss with Australian rugby player Ben Volavola, 26! Wondering who this chiseled guy is? We’ve got you covered! Here’s all the must-know info on Shailene’s hunky BF! Check out more photos of Shailene right here!

1) He is originally from Sydney. However, up until the age of 9 he grew up in Fiji where he has family. He learned to play rugby upon his return and he was a natural! In 2000, he moved back to Sydney where his mother and brother live. While there, he went to high school and immersed himself in the beloved gameben.

2) Ben is the grandson of the former mayor of Suva, the capital of Fiji. He has since played on Fiji’s national team. Head here for more photos of the rugby star.

3) Ben represented Australia Under 20 in the 2011 IRB Junior World Championship in Italy. He signed with the Waratahs in 2013, a rugby union representing New South Wales.

4) He plays either the fly-half or fullback positions. The fly-half manages the action and orchestrates the players. The fullback is largely defense but must also be able to take the ball forward should the opportunity present itself.

5) In 2015, Ben signed with Fiji for the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup. He stated that he wanted to earn the right to wear the 10 jersey, which former Fijian fly-half Nicky Little wore. He has since been given the prestigious jersey.

