Diwali: 5 Things To Know About The Hindu Festival Of Lights

Happy Diwali, everyone! The Hindu festival of lights is taking place Oct. 19. Here’s everything you need to know about the very important holiday celebrated in India, Singapore, Malaysia, and more!

1. Diwali is celebrated every year. Diwali is India’s most important holiday of the year and is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. Diwali is an official holiday in India, Fiji, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Guyana, Mauritius, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. There’s a lot that goes into celebrating Diwali. On the third day of Diwali, families come together for Lakshmi puja, a prayer to the Goddess Lakshmi that’s followed by food and firework festivities, according to National Geographic Kids.

2. Hindus celebrate Diwali based on where they live. There’s more than one interpretation of the holiday. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of National Geographic Kids: “In northern India they celebrate the story of King Rama’s return to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana by lighting rows of clay lamps. Southern India celebrates it as the day that Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura. In western India the festival marks the day that Lord Vishnu, the Preserver (one of the main gods of the Hindu trinity) sent the demon King Bali to rule the nether world.”

3. There are five days of Diwali. On the first day, houses are cleaned and decorated. Lamps are kept burning all through the night. Gold or new utensils are also purchased. On the second day, clay lamps adorn the houses of those celebrating. People also create design patterns called rangoli on the floor using colored powders or sand. The third day is the main day of the festival. Families perform Lakshmi puja, a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi, and are treated to feasts and fun festivities. The fourth day of Diwali is the first day of the new year. On the fifth and final day, brothers go to visit their married sisters. The brothers are welcomed into the homes of their sisters with love and a big meal.

4. Diwali is also known as Deepavali in Sanskrit. It means “a row of lamps.” People celebrate by lighting “diyas” (lamps). The lamps are a “way of paying obeisance to god for attainment of health, wealth, knowledge, peace, valor and fame,” according to DiwaliFestival.org.

5. Non-Hindus also celebrate Diwali. In Jainism, Diwali marks the spiritual awakening of Lord Mahavira on Oct. 15, 527 B.C. In Sikhism, it’s the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru was freed from imprisonment.

