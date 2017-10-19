Here’s How ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Ended & Everything You Need To Know

Need a little bit of a refresher before ‘The Walking Dead’s eighth season premieres on October 22? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com has you covered with this handy little catch-up!

The season eight premiere and 100th episode of The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, October 22 only on AMC, and we’re psyched. It’s time for the “all out war” to go down, which means we’re (hopefully) looking at an action-packed season. But, where did we leave off? For those of you who forgot how season seven of The Walking Dead ended, HollywoodLife.com is going to help you out with a short recap. Grab a seat and prepare yourselves for this crash course in TWD‘s seventh season!

We left off at the start of the war. After Negan killed both Spencer and Olivia inside Alexandria, Rick finally snapped and decided it was time to fight back. How do you fight back against someone as ruthless as Negan? Very, very carefully. Rick went around to the different communities — The Hilltop, The Kingdom, and the landfill — to line up his allies. The Hilltop offered up some resistance, but thanks to pregnant Maggie, who was currently residing there, they fell in line without their leader, Gregory. The Kingdom took some oiling up, too, but after a few very bad encounters with the Saviors and a push from Carol, King Ezekiel finally caved just like Rick. And the trash people? They were weird but pretty easy to convince, especially once Rick promised — and delivered — them guns.

When it came time to try and take out Negan and the Saviors, they set up a “trap” at Alexandria. It didn’t work. Not only did Negan totally know what was happening (most likely thanks to Gregory and his big mouth), but he had also made a secret deal with the trash people — so they turned on Rick without any warning. Just when Negan was about to win the fight by smashing in Carl’s skull like he did Abraham and Glenn’s, King Ezekiel showed up with Shiva and saved the day. You could easily say that the battle was lost by all involved, but it was only the beginning of the war.

Here are some notable things you also need to know: The gang is all back together. Once everyone learned what Negan had done to Glenn and Abraham, Carol included, all of our survivors returned to Alexandria to fight. Daryl was taken hostage by Negan, tortured by Dwight, but eventually escaped. Dwight’s wife, Sherry, also made a great escape from the Sanctuary, likely to never be seen again. This led to Dwight coming to Rick and offering his allegiance to take down Negan. Tara discovered a new community, Oceanside, which is nothing but women and children. However she had to turn on the community by bringing Rick and the group there to take their armory after Negan confiscated all of their weapons. Sasha died after agreeing to help Rosita kill Negan. Though it was originally Rosita’s idea, Sasha sacrificed herself to save Rosita’s life by locking her out of the Sanctuary. She was eventually taken captive, then begged Eugene to help her commit suicide — which he did by making her a poison pill. Oh, and Negan decided to take Eugene from Alexandria where he eventually pledged his allegiance to the killer. Yikes.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about TWD‘s upcoming eighth season? Do YOU think we’re going to lose more survivors? Comment below, let us know your theories!