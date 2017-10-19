Wendy Williams Slams Blac Chyna For ‘Faking’ Rob Kardashian Relationship

Wendy Williams went in on Blac Chyna on Oct. 19! She slammed Chyna for faking her relationship with Rob Kardashian, trying to garner fame from his family, and then suing them! She even took a shot at Rob’s weight…

Wendy Williams, 53, made Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, the center of “Hot Topics” on her Oct. 19 show, and nothing was off limits for the talk show host. Where do we even start? — Well, Wendy called out Chyna for pretending to love Rob; just like a ton of critics have predicted. “Blac, instead of spending your money on Lisa Bloom [Chyna’s attorney], just spend it on the effort for the purpose of paparazzi and cameras to make us think that you’re actually attracted to Rob still, just saying.”

Then, Wendy discussed Chyna’s lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family, where Chyna claimed the famous family is to blame for the cancellation of her E! show, Rob & Blac. However, Wendy wasn’t buying it. “No Blac, I think [your show] might have been canceled because of poor ratings,” the host said. “Clearly just by the Wendy survey you were canceled because you were canceled, not because the Kardashians went and said anything [to E!], nobody cares.”

She continued to discuss the lawsuit, where she poked fun at Chyna’s brand, or lack there of. “Blac is suing the whole family… saying that they have damaged her personal brand. Huh? I don’t quite know what that is; what is that?” Then, Wendy offered up some advice for Chyna — “If anything you need to thank the Kardashians for bringing you in to the light; and, fake the relationship with Rob, just make it continue… [but] maybe you don’t want all of that laying on top of you. Don’t marry him, but maybe if you did, that would be a nice check… Just take care of Dream, stay close to Rob and stop with all the lawsuits.” — See Chyna’s legal docs against the Kardashians here.

As you may know, news broke yesterday that Chyna is suing the Kardashians, with the help of her attorney, Bloom. She claims the famous family used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season,” of Rob & Blac. However, it’s been reported that the network is calling bs on her claims. She was allegedly difficult to work with, therefore shooting a second season was impossible due to her relationship woes with Rob.

Chyna is also suing for alleged battery, where she claimed he knocked her to the ground in front of her 4-year-old son, King during an incident in April 2017, which caused damage to her home. But, according to Kardashian lawyer, Shawn Holley, it was Chyna who allegedly caused the April brawl. “We have witness statements and other evidence which will demonstrate conclusively that it is Chyna – not Rob – who is the violent and aggressive abuser,” Holley told TMZ.

