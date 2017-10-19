New York Knicks Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

The New York Knicks will be in for a showdown when they lace ’em up against the new-look Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 19th at 5:00 PM ET on TNT in a revenge game that will bring excitement to the new NBA season. Find out how to watch the game here!

Break-ups are never easy especially when one person really wants to make it work and the other wants nothing to do with you. This is how Carmelo Anthony, 33, has felt for years when the New York Knicks basically forced him out during the off-season and traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, Melo will have a chance to make his peace when the Knicks head west to OKC to take on the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game will air on TNT, but if you don’t have a television don’t fret because you’ll be able to catch it live on any computer, phone or tablet device. We’ve got the live stream details below!

The Knicks are in a state of disarray and are looking to their budding star Kristaps Porzingis, 22, to lead them to the Promise Land, which for them is just the playoffs. After unloading Carmelo to the Thunder in September, their squad has been a makeshift roster of old veterans and role players just trying to stay in the league. The Thunder on the other hand, have bigger plans and are looking to make a deep run to the Finals with triple-double record holder Russell Westbrook, 28, at the helm and newly acquired all-star Paul George, 27, rounding out their super-team.

With Carmelo’s move to Western Conference contender Oklahoma City and recent news that wife Lala Anthony, 38, has pulled back the reigns on an impending divorce, his year is certainly looking up. The icing on the cake will be if he can get a win over his former team and stick it to the organization that never seemed to fully embrace him as he did them. Hoops fans are not going to want to miss this explosive match-up and we can’t wait to see just how well the chemistry is for the new Big-3 in OKC.

