Los Angeles Clippers Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

The stars will surely be out when the historic Los Angeles Lakers hit the hardwood to open their season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 19 at 10:30 PM ET in an exciting match-up that will feature some of the league’s best high-fliers. Find out how to watch the game online here!

The Lonzo Ball, 19, era is here for the Los Angeles Lakers and millions will be tuned in to see the rookie standout make his 2017-18 regular season debut on October 19th against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The match-up pits the two LA franchises against each other in a season-opening battle to see who will reign supreme in the City of Angels. The game will air on TNT, but if you’re without a television you can catch the game on any computer, phone or tablet. We’ve got your live stream details below!

With Chris Paul, 32, gone, the Clippers are turning to Kendall Jenner‘s, 21 boyfriend superstar Blake Griffin, 28, and DeAndre Jordan, 29 to lead the charge this season. The Lob City duo are known for their showstopping dunks and high-flying alley-oops, and with the addition of point guard Patrick Beverly, 29 the Clippers look poised to continue their exciting play style.

The Lakers have turned over a new leaf and have Magic Johnson, 58 at the helm. He’s brought a new level of optimism and buzz to a team that has struggled to win games in recent years. If you ask any die-hard Lakers fan, the Clippers can’t hold a candle to the Lakers’ storied history and of course with the Lake Show sporting 16 championships the Clips don’t have a thing to say about it. We’re likely to see a little bit of trash talk during the game and we’re here for all of it. Whether you’re a fan of these teams or not, it’s hard not to tune in to a game which features so much young talent and insane dunkers.

🏀 T O M O R R O W 🏀 pic.twitter.com/FAFqUeIH9t — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, will Lonzo Ball live up to the hype? Who’s side are you taking in the Lakers-Clippers rivalry? Let us know who ya’ got in the comments below?