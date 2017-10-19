Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Oakland Raiders Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Undefeated no more! The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their first loss to take on the Oakland Raiders for ‘Thursday Night Football.’ Kickoff is at 8:25 PM ET so tune in to watch.

So goes the Kansas City Chiefs’ dreams of dethroning the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only team to have a perfect season and win the Super Bowl. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs must brush off the dirt and head to Oakland. They’re about to take on their AFC West rivals, the lagging Oakland Raiders. Will the once-dominant Chiefs drop back-to-back games? Expect coach Andy Reid, 59, to lead Kansas City to rebound and try to give Raider Nation another reason to be grumpy.

It’s customary to say something like “The 1972 Dolphins can pop champagne” whenever the last undefeated team takes a L. The 2007 New England Patriots came so desperately close to joining the ’72 Dolphins on football’s Mount Olympus, before losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. They were expected to roll over Steel City, considering Ben Roethlisberger, 35, threw five interceptions in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet, “Big Ben” threw for 252 yards. He did get picked off, but he connected with Antonio Brown, 29, for a touchdown, which was good enough.

As for Kansas City, it wasn’t just the Chiefs’ day. Alex Smith threw for 246 yards and a single touchdown. It almost seemed as if they were going to rally, but after Alex got sacked on third-and-10 (with 1:48 left in the game) and threw an incomplete pass after that, the game – and the Chiefs’ unbeaten record – was over. Though they’re disappointed by this loss, Chiefs fans should be feeling happy after this game. They’re taking on a Raiders team that’s dropped four-straight games, including a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Even with Derek Carr, 26, returning early after breaking bone in his back, the Raiders weren’t able to get the job done. Speaking of jobs, they certainly have their work cut out for them with the Chiefs.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?