Is A ‘Victorious’ Reunion Coming? Liz Gillies Reveals Whether Or Not It Could Happen

Is it finally happening? Are we actually getting the long overdue ‘Victorious’ reunion? Liz Gillies revealed whether or not there’s a chance — and how the rest of the cast, including Ariana Grande, feels about it.

Liz Gillies, 24, is ready for a Victorious reunion — and she’s not alone. According to the actress who played Jade West on the Nickelodeon series for three years, her co-star, Ariana Grande, 24, is down, too. “I’m so down. I keep speaking out of turn and saying I’m ready to do one tomorrow,” Liz told PEOPLE. “I think everybody’s down. I think we unanimously had a Twitter thing where somebody, I think it might’ve even been Ari, she’s like ‘I want to do this reunion, who else is down?’” the actress shared. “And we got even extended cast members to agree to it.”

Notably absent from Liz’s talk of a reunion? The show’s star, Victoria Justice, 24. Although it’s unclear if Victoria would, in fact, return for a reunion, she did join in the Twitter campaign that Ariana started back in May 2017. “Preach,” Victoria wrote, retweeting Ariana’s demand for a finale. Other stars from the show, including Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet also tweeted that they were down. So, what’s the hold up? Is there a petition or something we can sign to get this moving along? While we figure that out, check out the original tweets by Victoria and Ariana below.

