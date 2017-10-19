Wendy Williams Slapped With $1 Million Alleged ‘Slander’ Lawsuit By Blac Chyna’s Mom

A feud is brewing between Tokyo Toni and Wendy Williams! Blac Chyna’s mom filed a $1 million lawsuit against Wendy, accusing her of slander, defamation and harassment. Here are the details.

Wendy Williams has no problem spilling the tea about any and all celebrities, but Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, is NOT having it! After Wendy allegedly called her a “gold-digging stripper,” Tokyo filed a lawsuit on Oct. 5, suing the 53-year-old for a whopping $1 million, according to The Blast. Tokyo is reportedly accusing Wendy and the producers of her talk show of defamation, slander and harassment, claiming that there are continuously “nasty, irrational, despicable things” said about her on the The Wendy Williams Show. In her handwritten documents, Toni alleges that Wendy’s comments have made her so stressed and embarrassed that she can’t eat or sleep.

“I have never been so humiliated and shamed in my entire life,” she reportedly wrote, adding, “I am highly depressed and blood pressure up.” She also claims she was hospitalized in December and is directly attributing Wendy’s alleged defamation as the reason for her medical emergency. The lawsuit also mentions her daughter, Blac, and Rob Kardashian. “I feel my life is in danger due to this manner (stress kills),” she explained. “She adds me in on other celebrities business (Blac Chyna) my daughter & Rob Kardashian. I have asked her to stop over social media but she continues.”

It seems the lawsuit was triggered by Whitney Cummings’ appearance on Wendy’s show Oct. 4. During the Q&A, the subject of Blac and Tokyo came up, and although Whitney praised Tokyo for looking young, she jokingly added, “Gold digging keeps you youthful!” And the battle is on!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tokyo Toni serving Wendy Williams with a lawsuit?