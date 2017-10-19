The Game Slams Wild Allegations That He Got A 15-Year-Old Girl Pregnant: This Is A ‘Lie By A Child’

The Game wants the world to know that he did NOT get a 15-year-old girl pregnant and has come out swinging against the allegations. We’ve got details how he says she’s a ‘lying child.’

Breaking his silence! The Game — real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor — is slamming reports that he impregnated a 15-year-old girl. “This story is a lie made up by a child whom I’ve never met nor talked to in my life. I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer,” he said in a statement to Complex. The rapper is responding to a report by Fameolous Daily that he knocked up a teenager in the U.K. and that’s the reason he’s been on sabbatical from social media for the past few months.

Their report claimed that the girl just had the baby, and that she met the 38-year-old in a club where she used a fake ID to get in and he believed she was 18 at the time. The Game said on Aug. 8 that he was taking a 60 day sabbatical from Instagram to focus on his health. “This will be my last post for 60 days. Going to lay off the gram for a hot minute to really focus on my fitness & transforming my body from what it is now to what I really want it to be,” he wrote, adding that he was planning on going vegan and linked to a fitness site to help fans join in. See pics of The Game, here.

The Game broke his social media silence on Oct. 18 to congratulate Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, on tying the knot, writing “Haven’t posted anything in months……. But this is beautiful in every essence of the word & deserves attention,” on the ‘gram next to the couple’s wedding pic. One day later in response to the crazy story that he knocked up a teenager, the rapper was back on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself in the studio and captioned it, “Not here to entertain lies or felonious stories. Laughing at how lame some people are. Stalking others lives, fabricating stories to look like fools in the end. & here I sit……. Focused on my soul, my craft & my children.” You tell ’em!

