With less than a month to go until the release of ‘Reputation,’ Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop a new song called ‘Gorgeous,’ which just so happens to me the same title of one of her nemesis, Kanye West’s, tracks!

Taylor Swift, 27, is blessing us with new music after more than a month of making us wait! The third track from Reputation, which is called “Gorgeous,” will drop at midnight on Oct. 20, so yes, that means we only have to wait a few more hours to hear the song. Tay teased “Gorgeous” with a clip on Oct. 19, but it’s super cryptic — all you can hear is an auto-tuned voice saying “Gorgeous,” followed by some intense beats of music. It certainly does match up with the darker sound we’ve heard from the other two Reputation releases, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Are You Ready For It?” but we won’t really know what we’re in for until the whole thing is here! Interestingly, one of Taylor’s biggest enemies, Kanye West, has already released a song with this title — could this be her way of trying to one-up him?!

Reputation will be released on Nov. 10, the first time in three years Tay will be putting out a studio album. She’s already started holding Secret Sessions for her biggest fans, so a few hundred Swifties have already gotten a chance to hear the album. Secret Sessions are a tradition that the 27-year-old started during her 1989 promotion, and involves her hand-picking certain fans to invite to her homes across the world for intimate listening parties. So far, she’s held sessions in London and Rhode Island, and we can likely expect them to pop up in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York, as well.

Taylor has been making a point to lay low and not to any press for Reputation, as she clearly wants the music to speak for itself. In the years after 1989’s release, Tay made major media headlines for her relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and feuds with stars like Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, so now, she’ll finally get a chance to tell her story!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Taylor’s new song!?