Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian: 6 Times These Feuding Foes Basically Dressed The Same

Despite being rivals, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift actually do have something in common — a killer sense of style! On more than one occasion, these enemies have dressed almost identical.

Did hell freeze over, or did we just find something Kim Kardashian, 36, and Taylor Swift, 27, have in common? At first glance it might seem like these Hollywood rivals have totally opposite taste — the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is a little more conservative and country, while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star is always flaunting tons of skin and loves all the high-end designers. But actually, if you look a little closer, there have been many moments where they’ve basically been style twins. We can’t even believe it happened, but trust us, it did! Check out the gallery!

Two of Taylor’s staples, blonde hair and red lipstick, have been copied by Kim. Both beauties even tried the platinum blonde trend on different occasions. The pop star bleached her locks over Coachella weekend when she debuted a lightning bolt bomber jacket in honor of Calvin Harris‘ new single. She called it “Bleachella.” It’s too bad it wasn’t trademarked because Kim also went platinum blonde just a few months later in August 2016. She showed off her new do’ on Snapchat, and — you’ll never believe it — paired it with RED LIPSTICK. It was such a Taylor moment!

Even when it comes to top Hollywood designers, these ladies know exactly who to call. Balmain, of course! The mother-of-two, along with her entire family, is practically BFFs with Balmain. All of her sisters and Kris Jenner have rocked his designs at red carpet events (like the MET Gala) and lavish parties. Interestingly enough, Taylor wore a red, floor-length Balmain dress with gold accents in her music video for “LWYMMD.” Coincidence? We think NOT.

