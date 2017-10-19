Laird Hamilton & Rory Kennedy Reveal What Drives The Legendary Surfer In ‘Take Every Wave’

Laird Hamilton was the first surfer ever to tackle the biggest wave in the world and survive. He’s teamed up with director Rory Kennedy for the must-see film, ‘Take Every Wave.’

Laird Hamilton, now 53, has been surfing ever since he could clamber onto a board when he was just a 5-year-old towhead living on the beach in Hawaii. Since that time, Hamilton has revolutionized the sport introducing the surfing world to ‘big wave’ riding — which involves getting towed out from shore by a jet ski, to ride huge dangerous waves of over 50 feet. Hamilton innovated that idea, compelled by his drive to ride bigger and bigger and more thrilling waves, he explained to HollywoodLife.com exclusively in an interview, along with accomplished documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy. Now, he has teamed with Kennedy to tell his life story in the compelling film Take Every Wave, which is in theaters now.

The documentary carries you along with the most breathtaking footage of 6’3 Laird gliding down monster swells, including the infamous “Teahupoo” wave in Tahiti, considered the heaviest, “thickest,” wave in the world. It was considered unrideable at over 60 ft, and when Laird successfully conquered it, it was described as the “single most significant ride in surfing history.” “It completely reconstructed the entire perception of what is possible,” one blown away commentator enthused. Kennedy has also shot the most brilliant footage of Laird riding on his newest innovation, a “foil board,” which looks like a small hovercraft surfboard. She carries you along for the ride with Laird as he surfs giant wave after wave, a mile and a half away from shore.

The pair have produced a fascinating, warts and all, look at Laird’s life as a rebel surfer, from his childhood as an outsider in school in Hawaii, to his competitive relationship with his adopted dad, to his marriage of equals with top U.S. beach volleyball player Gabrielle Reece, with whom he has two daughters. He has a third daughter with his first wife.

Kennedy, the director and producer of Take Every Wave, had never filmed a surf movie before — she documented the human fallout at the end of the Vietnam war in The Last Days Of Vietnam, directed and co-produced The Ghosts Of Abhu Ghraib, and also produced and directed Ethel, a documentary about her mom, the wife of the late Robert (Bobby) Kennedy. But together with Laird, she gives great insight into what pushed him relentlessly to dare death and ride the most challenging waves in the world.

Listen to our HollywoodLife Podcast with Laird and Rory, and here they answer 5 Key Questions.

On Pioneering How To Ride Giant Waves

1. Laird, you are famous for pioneering how to ride huge, formerly unrideable waves by getting pulled in by a jet ski. Why did you do this ‘dangerous’ thing?

Laird Hamilton: Part of the motivation is just to try and ride bigger and bigger waves, and it’s a little bit of my personality. I think if I see somebody jump off a cliff that’s a 100 feet high, that I might want to try to jump off 150 feet and it’s not really to outdo them, but it’s more that I’d like to know what my own limit is and the ocean provides a really good platform for testing your limits. We all have them and you’re gonna find out soon. I think it was a combination of that personality, and then the platform just having an arena living in Hawaii, raised in Hawaii, and then looking at that as the apex of surfing. From my perspective that’s the pinnacle. Giant waves are the pinnacle and then everything else is just kind of a subsidiary of big wave riding. Some will say, “Oh, it’s an adrenaline junkie. You’re a thrill seeker. Just do that.” I wish it was that easy, because I’ve done a lot of other things. You know jump from planes and bungee cords– all kinds of radical stuff, but no matter how good I got at it, it wouldn’t bring me what riding a giant wave brings. I think it’s good for people to scare themselves. I think it’s a healthy emotion. Surfing takes the best physical shape. Takes the most concentration. It just demands the most out of me.

On The Amazing Feeling Of Actually Riding A Wave

2. What does it feel like to ride those huge, up to 85 feet waves?

Laird: It’s a difficult one to explain because it’s like explaining a color. I can only relate it to when you’ve done something like drive as fast as you’ve ever been in a car, and it forces you into this very intense focus and kind of your peripheral begins to leave and you are in the moment. It’s the most in the moment thing that I’ve ever done. It’s the most intense. The consequences, of course, add to that, add to the excitement. I have a little bit of the philosophy about riding waves of… if one’s good, then two’s better, and if two’s great, then three’s even better. So, it kind of works that way in the ocean, where if riding a 10-foot wave is exciting, then riding a 20 feet wave must be really exciting, and then a 30-foot wave, well that’s gonna be another stage up. The act of riding a wave itself, there’s nobody that wouldn’t enjoy it. I mean you don’t have to surf. If I took you and I put you on a board and you went sliding down a wall of water, this sensation is a human sensation. It’s something that really makes you feel alive. It’s why we like to fly. It’s why we like Formula One. It’s why we like sports. It’s all of these things about everything.

On Managing The Terror Of Riding Potentially Deathly Waves

3. How do you manage the terror of riding big waves when one bad fall or wrong move could be death by drowning or being busted up?

Laird: I was scared so many times, so often, when I was young, that not only did I get a relationship with being scared, but I also got kind of good at it. Like almost callused. There’s a famous wave in Tahiti that I made that I had kind of a little inner debate with myself about jumping off and not jumping off and my brain was freaking out like, “Hey, you’re gonna die, so jump.” And I was like, “Well, if I jump I can’t make it.” It was just an inner battle between your two sides. I had an inner battle. It was just one that was a defining moment because it really showed the difference between rideable and unrideable. And that was a very definite moment when we rode the unrideable. It was still ambiguous up until then and then at that point it was like unless you get towed in, you could not ride that wave. And no one would ever disagree with that and even to this day that type wave, and that size of wave, at that place is an unrideable wave. I’ve been held down (under water). I’ve been in this foil board with the boots on attached, you know down in the darkness sitting at the bottom of the ocean wondering if I’m gonna get up. I’ve had a lot of different ones. I think I have a tendency to block those out because they would only get in the way with future performances. So I just kind of regulate that.

On His Long, Intense Workouts To Stay Strong At 53

4. Tell us about your super intense workouts which prepare you at 53 to still be able to ride huge waves.

Laird: I think injuries have helped me. I think there’s a combination of a bunch of different things that make you a little more intelligent about how you train and try to avoid your training hurting you. I think it’s always crazy when you hear about athletes that they got hurt in their training. Your training shouldn’t be undermining your performance, but I’m also always looking for new things. Always looking to grow and expand the way we train so we don’t get complacent and you don’t plateau and all those things. Time tells all and injuries have a tendency to make you a little smarter. (Just check out Laird’s Instagram to see his intense underwater workouts with weights)

On Doing The Stunning Filming Of Laird Surfing

5. Rory, you had never done a sports film at all before. How ever did you film the incredible scenes of Laird surfing, sometimes on huge waves 1 1/2 miles from the shore?

Rory Kennedy: It was hard to use a drone, because the drone operator needs to be close to the drone and that was too far to be able to keep control of the drone. You know jet skis are good, but they’re bumpy and so it’s hard to kind of have a steady shot on them. We also explored working with a cameraman who was in the water, but because Laird’s foil boarding and staying on the wave longer, then the cameraman can only catch him for 10 seconds. So we really ended up leaning on the helicopter shot. The drones can’t go fast enough — he’s going 50, 60 mph.