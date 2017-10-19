Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry & More Rock Stars Performing In Sexy Latex — See Pics

Katy Perry, Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj are just some of the amazing performers who have rocked sexy latex outfits on stage! See pics of their hot looks below!

Latex is IN, according to stars like Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez! J-Lo rocked a red hot number in Brooklyn, NY at the TIDAL X benefit concert on October 17. It had us feeling a little nostalgic to be honest. Remember Miley Cyrus and her nude latex number at the 2013 VMAs? A foam finger was her go-to accessory that year. Nicki Minaj also opted for latex at the VMAs, but she rocked her referee-inspired look in 2017. Katy Perry donned black latex at the Met Gala in May 2017. She was channeling a dominatrix at the most-talked-about fashion event of the year, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

Beyonce rocked a leather and latex jacket while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016. Ariana Grande went sweet and sassy in lavender latex in 2016, while promoting the launch of her fragrance Ari by Ariana Grande. Girl band Fifth Harmony is known for their sexy, coordinated performance outfits, and they all looked amazing in black numbers at the 2017 VMAs. Never Forget You singer Zara Larsson rocked a Nutcracker inspired red latex number while performing in 2016, and paired that look with sexy thigh-high boots. It’s not just singers and performers who love to rock latex! See more stars like Kim Kardashian and Ariel Winter rocking latex dresses right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you love seeing stars wearing latex on stage?