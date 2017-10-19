Solange Blasts Magazine For Photoshopping Her Hair For Cover & Fans Back Her Up

Solange is not happy about ‘Evening Standard Magazine’ shockingly photoshopping her hair for their cover. Read more about her public bashing here!

Don’t mess with her hair! Solange, 31, called out the UK’s Evening Standard Magazine on Oct. 19 when she took to Instagram to post an unaltered version of her cover photo with the caption, “DTMH,” in reference to her popular song, “Don’t Touch My Hair.” After the magazine posted a photo from her shoot that had an elaborate braid sculpture cropped from her head, it didn’t take long for the singer to speak out and was backed up by her large fan base. The non cropped version of the photo shows Solange’s braids in all their glory and we are very impressed! See some of Solange’s best photos here!

The irony in all this is that the interview Solange did with the magazine talks about how she is feeling comfortable in her own skin and how owning her body this year was really important to her. The beauty definitely doesn’t seem to want to portray herself in any way other than who she feels she is and we don’t blame her! Whether it is her hair or her clothes, she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in and become a voice of her generation.

In addition to her physical characteristics, Solange has spoken out on important political issues such as the “Take a Knee” protest, where she joined others for the movement after performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 24. The Grammy award winner has made her mark in the music industry over the years and with support from sister Beyonce, 36, and brother-in-law Jay-Z, 47, you can bet she has something to be proud of.

