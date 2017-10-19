While Shailene Woodley was in New Zealand, her new boyfriend’s hands went south of the equator. As she and Ben Volavola passionately kissed, her rugby star bae got a handful of her booty!

The rules in rugby encourage a player to use his or her hands, so there was no foul with Ben Volavola, 26, getting handsy with his girlfriend, Shailene Woodley, 25. In fact, she seemed to be really into the Melbourne Rebels player getting a handful of her booty. These two lovebirds just couldn’t help themselves, as they passionately made out while near an ohSO café in Auckland, New Zealand on Oct. 14, according to Daily Mail. The Big Little Lies actress leaned in to kiss her rugby star, and Ben was happy to pack on the PDA in this intense makeout session.

Ben and Shailene, who rocking a sleeveless red top to show off some more skin, took this lovefest out into the parking lot, as she made sure to get a few more kisses “for the road.” She grabbed her man — which is impressive since he’s 6’3 – and made sure to smooch his face. Ben, ready for round 2, got a handful of her lovely backside, showing off PDA that was hotter than New Zealand in summertime.

This wasn’t the only time this new couple was caught kissing in public. Well, they weren’t really hiding their love. As Ben and the Rebels were doing drills on Oct. 14, the former Divergent star watched from the sidelines, according to E! News. Whenever Ben had a free second, he ran over to his girlfriend and got a kiss – for luck!

Shailene and Ben reportedly met while she was filming her movie Adrift in Fiji, and has teased pictures of her new boyfriend on Instagram for weeks (though she never showed his face or tagged his account.) This chance exotic erotic encounter was not unusual for Shailene, as she was open to falling for a man abroad. “I have zero expectations and zero rules. I’m open,” she said in 2014. “I can’t see it being another actor, except that they understand this lifestyle. Hey, I could fall in love with an Aussie and move to Australia. Who knows!” How eerie! It looks like she might have predicted her own future, especially after seeing how hot the PDA is between thee two.

