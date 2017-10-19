Shailene Woodley & Ben Volavola Getting ‘Hot And Heavy’ — But Will She Break His Heart?

We can’t enough of these new sexy stills of Shailene Woodley flaunting some PDA with her new boyfriend Ben Volavola! But where exactly is this relationship headed! Here’s what we’re hearing!

Ever since news broke that Shailene Woodley, 25, has struck up a new romance with Australian rugby star Ben Volavola, 26, we’ve been desperate for new details on their relationship besides these PDA-filled photos! Is this just a casual thing? Are they falling for each other? Is he The One? We have to know! Thankfully our insiders have some steamy updates on these two! Check out more photos of Ben right here!

“Shailene falls in love hard and fast but she also moves on just as fast. Her and Ben have been hot and heavy the past few months but once she’s finished this movie it’s going to be difficult for her to keep this relationship going,” a source close to Shailene tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her work means she’s never in one place for long and it takes so much focus, it’s nearly impossible for her to put the effort required into a relationship long term. That’s why she hasn’t had a serious boyfriend for so long. The guys always want to lock her down but she’s a free spirit, she’s got a very hard time staying in relationships. The odds are that she’s going to break this guy’s heart.” Oh no!

It’s true, though. It’s been a very long time since Shailene has been romantically linked with anyone. We’re not counting Sam Claflin, 31, trying on her bathing suit over the summer because, although that’s a pretty intimate bit of sharing, it’s not exactly romantic. Here’s hoping our insider is wrong this time!

pillars. are. everything. #pleaseshowupforsomeonetoday A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Does this couple have what it takes to go the distance? Let us know!