Selena Gomez Reveals New Track ‘Wolves’ With Marshmello — When Epic Collab Will Drop

OMG! Selena Gomez just revealed details on an upcoming track with EDM star Marshmello! We’re betting this track is going to be a monster! Here’s what we know!

Stop what you’re doing! Selena Gomez, 25, just let fans in on some juicy details regarding her soon-to-be-released collaboration with Marshmello, 21! Thanks to a Twitter post from the songstress, we now know that the insane collab is titled “Wolves”! We also know that it’s going to be here in a matter of days — Oct. 25! Get pumped! Head here for loads more pics of Selena!

Along with the exciting news, the songstress shared some stills featuring her and the EDM wunderkind sporting his instantly recognizable smiley-face mask. In one, the twosome are happily sitting side-by-side on a couch sharing buckets of popcorn. In another, Selena tries on her a pink version of the over-sized mask with the caption: “Selenators, meet the mellogang.” Could these pics be from a music video shoot?! Cannot. Wait.

This will be the gorgeous hitmaker‘s third single this year following “Bad Liar” in May and “Fetish” in July. But recording new music this year is hardly the only thing that’s kept Selena busy. She even participated in the One Voice: Somos Live! telethon to raise money for family’s recovering from the numerous hurricanes that have ravaged states like Texas and Florida, as well as Puerto Rico. And as always, she brought her infectious charm and grace when thanking donors over the phone! Where does she find the time to do so much!

